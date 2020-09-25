1/
Ty Hayes
HAYES, Major Ty Anthony


Mr. Ty Anthony Hayes was born on March 25, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia to Carolyn and Riley Carl Hayes, Jr. He graduated from Bremen High School in 1987. Following graduation, he joined the Atlanta Police Department in 1989. While on the Atlanta Police force, he worked as a patrol officer, with the FIT team and HIDTA. Ty Hayes joined the Fulton County Police Department in 1998. He met the love of his life Alana "A.J." Hayes in 2001, and they wed in 2006. While at FCPD, Ty went from Detective to Police Major. Ty also attended the FBI Academy and received several letters of commendation. During his tenure, Ty was a certified Police POST instructor, and commanded the Fulton County Police SWAT team. In 2018, Ty Hayes became one of the first Police Majors of the newly formed City of South Fulton Police Department.

Ty was a man of many talents. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cattle farming, and softball. Ty was a "people person" and met no stranger.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, Jay Hayes, sisters, Debbie West (Calvin), Peggy Hayes Butler (Roger), his two daughters, Megan Swafford (Iowan), and Courtney Hayes, two granddaughters, Lillian Rose Swafford, Delilah Nicole Swafford, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
01:00 PM
Kingdom of God International Ministry
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
41 West Mill Street
Tallapoosa, GA 30176
770-574-2411
September 23, 2020
To the Hayes Family. O am so sorry to hear about your lost. Major Hayes was a wonderful police officer and wonderful person. God be with his family during this time of hurt and sorrow. Glenda f. Holloway.
Glenda Holloway
Coworker
