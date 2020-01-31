Services
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
1410 Hwy 138 SW
Riverdale, GA 30296
770-907-8548
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Wallace Obituary
WALLACE, Dr. Tyler Tara Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Tyler Tara Wallace will be held at 10 AM, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Heritage Christian Church, 2130 Redwine Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215; Rev. Roderick McClure officiating. He leaves to cherish his memories, father, Tara Wallace, mother, Valarie Wallace, sisters, Charisse Gilbert and Danielle Wallace and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy., 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -