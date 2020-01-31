|
WALLACE, Dr. Tyler Tara Celebration of Life Services for Dr. Tyler Tara Wallace will be held at 10 AM, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Heritage Christian Church, 2130 Redwine Rd., Fayetteville, GA 30215; Rev. Roderick McClure officiating. He leaves to cherish his memories, father, Tara Wallace, mother, Valarie Wallace, sisters, Charisse Gilbert and Danielle Wallace and a host of other relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy., 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. 770-907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020