1/1
Tyrone Bush
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyrone's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BUSH, Tyrone Wendell

Tyrone Wendell Bush was born on April 28, 1945 in Charleston, South Carolina to Thomas Jefferson Bush and Wanda Lee Bush. He departed this life on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Tyrone attended Morehouse College after graduating from Turner High School in Atlanta, Georgia in 1962. He was employed by Lockheed Martin prior to joining the Dekalb County Police Department where he served for over 30 years in a variety of capacities including auto theft, major crimes and detective prior to retiring as Deputy Chief. In retirement, he and his son, Tyrone Wendell Bush, II, started an auto repair business, Budget Auto Painting and Collision, in Decatur, Georgia. Tyrone also found great pleasure in serving his community, collecting cars and spending time with is children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services Entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory - Rockdale Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved