Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Resources
More Obituaries for Ulysses Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ulysses Graves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ulysses Graves Obituary
GRAVES, Ulysses Homegoing Services for Mr. Ulysses Graves, of Ellenwood, will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Pastor Abel Johnson, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. Preceding Mr. Graves in death, are 2 sons, Tyrone Clark, and Allan Clowers. He leaves to cherish, devoted wife, Lillie M. Graves; loving daughters, Felicia Kinsler (Keith), Trina Angelle (Kirkpatrick), Iesha Graves, Elissa Clowers, Stephanie Clowers Bell (Albert); 1 son, Gregory Clowers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 2:30 P.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ulysses's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -