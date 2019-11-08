|
|
GRAVES, Ulysses Homegoing Services for Mr. Ulysses Graves, of Ellenwood, will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019, 3:00 P.M. at The Chapel of Donald Trimble Mortuary. Pastor Abel Johnson, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. Preceding Mr. Graves in death, are 2 sons, Tyrone Clark, and Allan Clowers. He leaves to cherish, devoted wife, Lillie M. Graves; loving daughters, Felicia Kinsler (Keith), Trina Angelle (Kirkpatrick), Iesha Graves, Elissa Clowers, Stephanie Clowers Bell (Albert); 1 son, Gregory Clowers; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary at 2:30 P.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 8, 2019