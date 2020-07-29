1/1
Umberto Mari
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Umberto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARI, Umberto Cincinnati Beloved husband of the late Kathryn "Kathy" Mari (nee Haverkos). Devoted father of Nick (Karen) Mari and the late Antonio (Stephanie) Mari. Dear brother of Tito Mari and Pino Mari. Brother-in-law of Steven (Barb) Haverkos. Grandfather of Emily and Isabella. Departed on July 16, 2020 at the age of 70. Private services will be held for the family. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate/. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved