Services
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
(770) 993-4811
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church
Roswell, GA
MEDLEN, Ursula "Mary" Mrs. Ursula (Mary) Medlen, age 81, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. Ursula spent her working career as an Executive Secretary for various companies then eventually made a career change and became a yoga instructor. She is survived by her loving husband, Patrick Medlen; five siblings; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends also survive. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Roswell Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.roswellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 25, 2019
