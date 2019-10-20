|
|
BRADY, V. Herbert V. Herbert Brady passed October 18, 2019. Born in Macon, GA, in 1924, he lived the better part of his life in Atlanta. Herb graduated from Tech High School in Atlanta and was a graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology, School of Industrial & Systems Engineering. He also attended the University of Pittsburg Graduate School of Business. A decorated Air Force combat veteran of WWII, he served two tours in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Russia. Among his decorations is the Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters, the Presidential Unit Citation and several others. Mr. Brady retired in 1988 from Lockheed-Martin, after 37 years of service, as Vice-President Aircraft Programs. Previously, he was Director of Manufacturing for fourteen years. Mr. Brady was a member of Cherokee Town and Country Club where he was an avid golfer. Mr. Brady was preceded in death in 1998 by his wife of 52 years, Jane Barnes Brady; a sister, Vara "Candy" Brady Smith; a brother, Paul Brady; and is survived by his brother, Jack Brady of Ponte Vedra, FL; daughter, Cynthia Lee Brady of Charleston, SC; his son, Brad Brady and his wife Patricia Brady of Woodstock, GA; grandson, Aaron Brady and his wife Celena Calloway Brady and great-grandson Elliot Brady of Litchfield Park, AZ; grandson, Beau Brady and his wife Wendy Pritchard Brady, and great-granddaughter Caroline Brady and great-grandson Jack Brady of Babcock Farms, FL; nephew, Jackson S. Smith and his wife Jan Smith along with other nieces and nephews. Additionally, he was preceded in death by his very good friend and companion of 18 years Mrs. Shirley N. Turner. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . The family receive friends Tuesday, October 22, from 1 to 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328 followed by a graveside service at Arlington Memorial Park at 2:30 PM. There will be a reception after the graveside service at Patterson's Arlington Chapel.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2019