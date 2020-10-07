

ARCHER, Val





Val Archer was born April 13, 1929 in Chicago, IL.



Tuskegee Airman R. Val Archer enlisted in the Army Air Corp in 1944 at the age of 15 after doctoring his birth certificate. While serving, he was fortunate to have the senior Tuskegee Airmen as his mentors and was encouraged to attend night classes at the University of Maryland. He completed undergraduate studies with majors in Economics and Psychology, and was awarded a Fellowship from the Syracuse University where he earned a Master's Degree in Political Science. He was a TLD Fellow and Graduate Assistant while completing doctoral studies in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at Syracuse University.



He was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group, aka the (Tuskegee Airmen) at Lockbourne Air Base in Columbus, OH, and the 100th Fighter Squadron where his military career spanned three wars (WWII, Korean War, and the Vietnam



War).



Following retirement from active duty, Val Archer's career included Director of Training for the U.S. Civil Service Commission, an appointment to a White House Presidential Task Force, Associate Director at the Executive Seminar Center at Kings Point, New York, Director of Training for the New York Region of Department of Defense and Senior Management Analyst at Headquarters Forces Command. He received two Distinguished Service Awards. His other awards and commendations are too numerous to list.



Val's volunteer organizations included: Northeast Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights; Associate State Director for Southeast Region AARP, and Board Member of Georgia Council on Aging.



He was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen, Inc. National Board of Directors and Past President of the Atlanta Chapter, Tuskegee Airmen. He was fervent about mentoring youth, and spent countless hours planning, coordinating, teaching, and collaborating with the Aviation Career Enrichment (ACE) Summer Youth Camp.



In March 2007, along with surviving Tuskegee Airmen, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal by President George W. Bush. In January 2009, and again in 2013, he and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen were hosted by the inaugural committee as special guest of President Barak Obama.



He was preceded in death by father Osborne Archer, mother Luella Archer, brother John Archer and sister Jackie Archer.



He leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 28 years, Victoria Archer, brother Henry Archer, daughters Licia Sky (Bessel), Portia Archer (Gene), step son Robert Redditt, grandchildren Sam Archer (Danielle), Zach Archer (Aine), Cienna Chiarella, Ashlee Redditt, Amanda Redditt and great-grandson Ansel Archer. He will also be greatly missed by his special neices Pam Archer and Michelle Archer, cousins Annie Burrell and Joyce Matthews, the Harrison sisters and brothers-in-law (Sarah, Arthur, Sylvia (Roger), Florence, Barbara (Charles), Shmaya, Sheila (Kwaw), Michael (AK), Mozelle (Jeff), very special friends Sherald and Lois Wilson, Sparkle K. Adams, Piper Burks, Cynthia Jackson, Carol Smith and Philip Stewart, as well as a host of other family members and close friends.



A digital Memorial Celebration with be held on Sunday, October 11, 2020; 12 noon - 2 PM. Log on to: val-archer-life-celebration.site



In lieu of flowers, cards and donations can be sent to: Atlanta Chapter Tuskegee Airman, Inc. (ACE Camp), P. O. Box 161824, Atlanta, GA 30321.



