Valeria Powell
POWELL (JOHNSON), Valeria Ann

Oct. 19, 1943 - Oct. 26, 2020

Devoted and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, dedicated teacher and children's literature advocate, talented seamstress, quilter and graphic artist, skillful crossword puzzle solver, enthusiastic flower gardener, and champion of animals, especially dogs and cats.

Valeria (Val) Johnson was born in Columbus to Myrtle Mae (Dixon) and Cecil F. Johnson. She married Clyde LeRoy Powell, Jr., on June 18, 1966, and they lived in Smyrna and Conyers. LeRoy died in 1999.

Val was a graduate of Baker High School, Columbus College and the University of Georgia. She taught elementary school for 16 years in Muscogee County, Cobb County and Rockdale County.

She is survived by her children, Carrie Borgerding (Chris) of Suwanee, and John Powell (Kasandra) of Decatur, eight grandchildren, (Henry, Gregory, Ellie, Charlie and Mary Borgerding, Denzil Mathis, Eden and Everley Powell), her sisters, Annette Kocian (Mike) and Gwenette Garner (Mike) of Columbus, her brother, David Johnson (Wanda) of Montgomery, AL, as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 PM, on Friday, November 6, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2621 GA-20, Conyers, GA 30013. The mass will be live-streamed and archived. Visit www.spxconyers.com for details. In lieu of flowers, donations in Val's name may be made to a local no-kill animal shelter.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 1, 2020.
