CHILL, Valerie Valerie Chill, age 76, long-time resident of Chattanooga, TN, then later Atlanta, GA, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020. She was a very successful business woman born in South Africa. She was a devoted and loving wife of the late Leslie Saxe and the late Leonard Chill, and mother of Wayne (Darla) Saxe, David Chill, Susan (Jim) Whipple, Ben (Lynn) Chill, and the late Lawrence Saxe, grandmother of Bradley (Melissa), David, Leila, Sam (Tara), Anna, Gabrielle and Angela, and great-grandmother of Lowery and Lennox. A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM, on Wednesday, June 24 at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Highway, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. DUE TO COVID-19, THE FUNERAL WILL BE RESTRICTED TO FAMILY MEMBERS ONLY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Weinstein Hospice. Please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com for Zoom meeting details and to sign the online guestbook. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770.451.4999.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 24, 2020.