1/
Valerie Kassel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KASSEL, Valerie Cohen


Valerie Cohen Kassel, age 95, of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28. Born in Savannah, GA to Mildred and A.J. Cohen, Sr. she married Milton N. Kassel, also from Savannah. In November they would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary. Growing up in Savannah, Congregation Mickve Israel was an important part of Valerie's life. She was also involved with the Ebba Olsen Thomson Ballet Studio where she took lessons and later taught. In the late 1960's Valerie & Milton and their four daughters moved to Atlanta.

Valerie volunteered extensively at The Temple and The Jewish Home, and was co-president of The Temple's Sisterhood. For many years she worked at SAG-AFTRA. She and Milton enjoyed the ballet, opera, symphony, Alliance Theater and the Atlanta Falcons. People have always been drawn to Valerie's genuine and magnetic charm. Her positive outlook in life was contagious. One of her greatest pleasures was making people smile, even people she didn't know.

Valerie had a long, love-filled life of which family was the center. She was a gracious and generous host of countless family gatherings but often welcomed others into the fold, including many honored "5th"daughters. Her family holds on to wonderful memories with gratitude for having had her in their lives. They are most grateful to her caregivers for providing such loving care. She was predeceased by her brother A.J. Cohen, Jr. She is survived by her husband Milton, and her children: Harriet (Paul) Weinberg, Marjorie Kassel, Valerie Kassel, Jr. and Nancy Kassel. Six grandchildren: Amanda (Michael) Chanin, Max (Samantha) Weinberg, Glynn (fiance Sarah Felker) McGeHee, Tobias and Kassel Leventhal and Jacob Kassel. Great-grandchildren: Maya Chanin and Lucy Weinberg. Donations in memory of Valerie Kassel may be made to The Temple (Atlanta) and Cantor Kassel's Discretionary Fund at Temple Beth Tikvah (Roswell, GA). Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care
3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.
Atlanta, GA 30341
(770) 451-4999
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 30, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved