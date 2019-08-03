|
YOUNG, Valjean Harris Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred whom she had known since second grade. She is survived by her children: Gloria Martin, Ann (Mike) Pino, Bob (Judy) Young, and Tom Young; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She loved her family but her love for Jesus came first. Valjean was a long-term member of The Baptist Tabernacle and 2nd Ponce de Leon Baptist Church. She lived her last years at Belmont Village Assisted Living and Delmar Gardens Assisted Living. There wasn't a doctor, nurse or caregiver whom she came in contact with that she did not share the love of Jesus with them and tell them before they would leave her room, Jesus Loves You. We used to laugh that every time she had to go to the hospital or rehab that God had sent her there to share His name and His love. We were blessed by her niece Joy Cahoon Nichols watching over her with the assistance of Kendall Crye while her children were out of state. A celebration of her life will be held at Smyrna First United Methodist Church, 1315 Concord Rd. SE, Sunday, August 4 at 2 PM. Visitation with the family will follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 3, 2019