DANSBY (CROWDER), Vallie Ree Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Vallie ReeCrowder Dansby, age 100, of Atlanta, GA will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11:00 AM, at New Hope Baptist Church, 236 Richardson St, NW, Atlanta, GA,Rev. Camile M. Holmes, Officiating. Interment Zion Hill Baptist Church, Bremen, GA. Viewing, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 2:00 PM 6:00 PM at Willie Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Honoring her memory, she is survived by five children Charles, Sr. (Karen), Elroy (Rosa), Rickey, Dwight, Sr., and Valda Dansby; one son-in-law, Hayes Battle; eight grandchildren, Tracy Dansby, Charles Dansby, Joseph Dansby, Kimberly (Gerome) Garth, Kwajelyn (Larry) Green, Dawn Battle, Dwight Dansby, Jr., and Tiffany Dansby; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris (Frank) Birch and Shirley Meadows; a sister-in-law, Delores Crowder; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020