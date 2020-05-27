Services
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home-West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30310
(404) 758-1731
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Vallie Dansby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vallie Crowder Dansby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vallie Crowder Dansby Obituary
DANSBY (CROWDER), Vallie Ree Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Vallie ReeCrowder Dansby, age 100, of Atlanta, GA will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020, 11:00 AM, at New Hope Baptist Church, 236 Richardson St, NW, Atlanta, GA,Rev. Camile M. Holmes, Officiating. Interment Zion Hill Baptist Church, Bremen, GA. Viewing, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 2:00 PM 6:00 PM at Willie Watkins Funeral Home, 1003 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA. Honoring her memory, she is survived by five children Charles, Sr. (Karen), Elroy (Rosa), Rickey, Dwight, Sr., and Valda Dansby; one son-in-law, Hayes Battle; eight grandchildren, Tracy Dansby, Charles Dansby, Joseph Dansby, Kimberly (Gerome) Garth, Kwajelyn (Larry) Green, Dawn Battle, Dwight Dansby, Jr., and Tiffany Dansby; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Doris (Frank) Birch and Shirley Meadows; a sister-in-law, Delores Crowder; and a host of nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends that will miss her dearly.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vallie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -