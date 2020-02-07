Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
The Way, The Truth, and The Life Christian Center, Inc.,
2255 Miller Rd.
Decatur, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vallorie Macklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vallorie Macklin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vallorie Macklin Obituary
MACKLIN, Vallorie J. Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Vallorie J. Macklin, of 3725 Londonderry Ct., Lithonia, will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Way, The Truth, and The Life Christian Center, Inc., 2255 Miller Rd., Decatur, with remains placed in state at 10:00 A.M. Apostle Ulysses Tuff, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Lewis and Norma Shropshire, one sister, Iris Shropshire, two brothers, Kevin and Byron Shropshire, and one nephew, Antonio Shropshire. She is survived by children, Derrick Barnes, of Lithonia, Tisa (William) Stanley, of Decatur; three sisters, Gwyneth Shropshire, of Jonesboro, Valeria Shropshire, of Durham, N.C., Deirdre (Lucious) Ridley, of Atlanta; three brothers, Marty (Sophretta) Shropshire, of Decatur, Orlando Shropshire, of Atlanta, Lee (Tameka) Shropshire, of Forest Park; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sixteen nieces, thirteen nephews, and her loving church family. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2699 Whites Mill Ct., Decatur, at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vallorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -