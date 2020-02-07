|
|
MACKLIN, Vallorie J. Homegoing Celebration for Mrs. Vallorie J. Macklin, of 3725 Londonderry Ct., Lithonia, will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, 11:00 AM at The Way, The Truth, and The Life Christian Center, Inc., 2255 Miller Rd., Decatur, with remains placed in state at 10:00 A.M. Apostle Ulysses Tuff, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens, Ellenwood. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leon Lewis and Norma Shropshire, one sister, Iris Shropshire, two brothers, Kevin and Byron Shropshire, and one nephew, Antonio Shropshire. She is survived by children, Derrick Barnes, of Lithonia, Tisa (William) Stanley, of Decatur; three sisters, Gwyneth Shropshire, of Jonesboro, Valeria Shropshire, of Durham, N.C., Deirdre (Lucious) Ridley, of Atlanta; three brothers, Marty (Sophretta) Shropshire, of Decatur, Orlando Shropshire, of Atlanta, Lee (Tameka) Shropshire, of Forest Park; six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, sixteen nieces, thirteen nephews, and her loving church family. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 2699 Whites Mill Ct., Decatur, at 10:00 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020