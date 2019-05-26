Services Memorial service 3:00 PM Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Grand Junction Resources More Obituaries for Van ROMNEY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. Van Ernest ROMNEY

ROMNEY, Dr. Van Ernest March 13, 1933 - May 14, 2019 Dr. Van Ernest Romney passed away on May 14, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born March 13, 1933, to Van E. and Helen Hogenson Romney in Grand Junction, Colorado. Because of his father's work the Romneys moved to California, Arizona, Ohio, and Idaho while Van was growing up. He graduated from high school in Twin Falls, ID in 1950, and entered college at Brigham Young University. In 1953 he enlisted in the United States Army and attended Officers' Training School at Ft. Benning, Georgia. While stationed at Ft. McClellan in Anniston, AL he met, on a blind date, his future wife, Louise "Lou" Livingston. After serving 18 months in Germany with the Chemical Corps he returned to Anniston and married the girl who had waited for him. They married on September 9, 1956. They moved to Provo, UT where Van continued his pre-dental studies. He continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves until 1965, attaining the rank of Captain. Van entered Emory University School of Dentistry in Atlanta, GA in 1958. He graduated with honors in 1962 with the distinction of being first in his class. He was a clinical instructor in the crown and bridge department of Emory University for two years before going into private practice in Atlanta. He retired from Dentistry in 1992, and moved back to Grand Junction, Colorado. After having traveled cross-country each fall for many years to go elk hunting in Colorado, he was at last, near his beloved mountains and wildlife. He hunted every fall and usually kept the freezer full of meat. He was happiest at the cabin high in the mountains hunting, riding his 4-wheeler, and spending time with his family. Van was the father of two children, Susan Elizabeth Romney Stone and Scott Livingston Romney (Bridget); grandfather to Harper Elise Romney, Taylor Stone Tandy (Devan), Tiffany Stone Bernal (Ryan), Tanner Scott Stone, Trenton Van Stone, Max Nichols, and Taylor Farmer. He had five great? grandchildren and one on the way. Van will always be remembered for his beautiful singing and speaking voice, his dignity, and his love of the outdoors and wildlife. His Donald Duck imitation delighted the children of the family. Memorial services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Grand Junction on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.