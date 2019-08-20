Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
POWERS lll, Vance C. Vance C. Powers III, 75, of Alpharetta, GA, died Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Season's Hospice. Born April 12, 1944, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Vance Cawood Powers Jr. and Mildred Smith Powers. A U. S. Navy veteran, Mr. Powers was a retired electrical engineer with AT&T, who enjoyed carpentry, gardening, and all watersports. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church (now Hub City Church). Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Jill Powers of the home; sons, Clint Powers (Tammy) of Waleska, GA, and Wes Powers (Maya) of Decatur, GA; granddaughters, Sydney and Quinn Powers of Decatur, GA; sisters, Kitty Roach of Marietta, GA and Elaine Abrams (Larry) of Columbia, SC; and was known as "Uncle Bubba" to one niece, three nephews, one great-niece and three great-nephews. Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. James Carter. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery Inc., 350 N. Blackstock Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29301. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 20, 2019
