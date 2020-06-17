Vancile Park Jr.
1940 - 2020
PARKER, Jr., Vancile "Buff" Vancile Gordon "Buff" Parker, Jr. was born May 5, 1940 in Hugo, OK to Vancile Gordon "Buff" Parker, Sr. and Margaret (Wheeler) Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents. Buff Parker was a Hugo Buffalo from the beginning. He was a 1958 graduate of Hugo High School and then continued his education at Oklahoma State University where he then received his degree in 1962. After graduation from OSU he married Charlene Koenig on June 27, 1964 in Galveston, TX. Buff proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1963 until 1965. Buff then began his professional career in the hospitality industry. He worked many years with the Holiday Inn and Days Inn hotel chains. Buff later worked as a commercial realtor and specialized in selling hotels. He retired in 2016 and spent more time enjoying his passion for OU and local high school football. Buff loved God and family and he especially loved the United States of America and was very patriotic. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. His family would like to give a special thank you to the caregivers who tenderly cared for and loved Buff. Buff is survived by his wife, Charlene, sons, Gordon Parker and wife Cheryl of Lilburn, GA and Travis Parker and wife April of Senoia, GA, daughter, Laura Joost and husband Scott of Bishop, GA, brothers, William B. Parker and wife Barbara of Ardmore, OK, Michael Parker and wife Janice of Round Rock, TX and Tom Parker and Andrea Parker of Hugo, OK, grandchildren, Parker Joost, Austin Joost, Rachel Joost, Ashlyn Joost, Noah Parker, Logan Parker, Rylee Parker, Mark Merritt and Peter Merritt and wife Elizabeth, great grandchild, Sterling Merritt, cousins, Martha Childs and husband Larry of Mead, OK and Simon Parker of Hugo, OK along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends and loved ones.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 17, 2020.
June 14, 2020
June 13, 2020
Sorry for your loss, Buff was a true friend
Bill Duggan
June 13, 2020
Sorry to hear about Buff. Our sympathy to his family. Remembering the good times in Hugo!
Bland and Sandy Pittman
Bland Pittman
Friend
June 12, 2020
Buff was conservative and true to his beliefs. He was hard working and loyal. He was a wonderful Christian. He was a fantastic husband and provider. He was an incredible role model to his children. He was proud of his entire family. He loved his family with all his heart. His relationships with family and friends had amazing impacts. He will be missed by all that were blessed to have known him.
Terry (Chip) Cotton
Friend
