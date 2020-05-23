|
ESPINOSA, Vannie Sue Vannie Sue Abercrombie Espinosa, of Atlanta, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 1/2 years, Raymond J. Espinosa, daughter Kathleen E. Bricker, parents Arthur and Malra Abercrombie, sisters, Darlene Eskew and Onetha Pate. She is survived by her sister Dorotheal Davis, five children, Michael (Debra), Christopher (Sibyl), David (Liliane), Philip, Susan E. Mullin (John). Grandchildren Chris & Joe Bricker, Katie Tessaro, Leah & CJ Espinosa, Claudia Espinosa, Jack & Anna Mullin, Sierra Hubbard, Alex & Raymond Espinosa, great grandchildren Wyatt & Molly Bricker. Nieces Lori Winkler, Lisa Cassell, Grace Pate, nephews Joel & Stanley Davis, Jimmy & Tim Pate and Bill Eskew. Born August 6, 1933, in Sharpsburg, GA., Sue graduated from Russell High School in East Point with honors, and was a two-sport star in basketball and track. She graduated from Georgia State with honors in 1954. She worked at Fort McPherson until 1961 under several Generals, including General Herbert B. Powell, who was later appointed US Ambassador of New Zealand by President Kennedy. She was a proud and devoted mother to her 6 children, 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She loved watching her children play numerous competitive sports and supported them in the team mom role. She was an avid PTA member and ever-present class mom for all her children. Sue was involved 100% and unselfishly put her family first in front of herself. Sue and husband Raymond were devoted early members of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Sandy Springs. She loved her faith and family, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Due to COVID-19, A private burial will be held with a memorial service to be planned for a future date.
