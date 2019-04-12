Services
WILLIAMS-FARMER, Vary Elaine Memorial Service Celebrating to Life the Mrs. Vary Elaine Williams-Farmer of Snellville, GA; Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047. Elder Cheryl V. Fleetwood, officiating. She is survived by her husband, Mr. Anton Farmer; devoted parents, Lonnie and Dorothy Williams; brothers, Richard T. Williams, Josa Williams (Tonya), and Lonnie Williams, III; sisters, Rosa Williams, Cheryl Leach (Cecil), and Gwendolyn Thomas; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin, and wonderful friends. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 12, 2019
