COVINGTON, Velma Ms. Velma Jean Covington of Decatur, GA passed Friday, February 14, 2020. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Covington will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, February 22, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons South DeKalb Chapel. Interment at Washington Memorial Gardens, 700 Jordan Lane, Decatur, GA 30033. Visitation is 10 AM - 8 PM, TODAY, at our SOUTH DEKALB Chapel. Family Hour 6 - 8 PM. Omega Omega Service 7 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020
