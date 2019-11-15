Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Dunwoody United Methodist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Dunwoody United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma Griffin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma Griffin Obituary
GRIFFIN, Velma B. Velma B. Griffin, 95, longtime resident of Chamblee, GA passed away on November 5, 2019. Mrs. Griffin was raised in Oneonta, AL. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Mrs. Griffin came to the big city of Atlanta to be a fashion merchandiser for Rich's. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Pat R. Griffin and her sister Margaret Bynum. She is survived by son, Rudy Griffin (Barbara); son, Larry Griffin (Heidi); daughter, Tracye Griffin; daughter, Wendye Pike (Chad); four grandchildren, Larry Patrick Griffin, Bianca Griffin, Jacob Pike, and Cassidy Pike; brother Dalton Bynum (Laural), nephew Perry Bynum (Ann); niece Amy Thompson, and numerous other relatives and friends. Mrs. Griffin was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church since 1965 and a member of the Crusaders Sunday School class. Visitation will be at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 16 at 1 PM with the memorial service to follow at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 Or American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 www.diabetes.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -