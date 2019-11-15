|
GRIFFIN, Velma B. Velma B. Griffin, 95, longtime resident of Chamblee, GA passed away on November 5, 2019. Mrs. Griffin was raised in Oneonta, AL. After graduating from the University of Alabama, Mrs. Griffin came to the big city of Atlanta to be a fashion merchandiser for Rich's. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Pat R. Griffin and her sister Margaret Bynum. She is survived by son, Rudy Griffin (Barbara); son, Larry Griffin (Heidi); daughter, Tracye Griffin; daughter, Wendye Pike (Chad); four grandchildren, Larry Patrick Griffin, Bianca Griffin, Jacob Pike, and Cassidy Pike; brother Dalton Bynum (Laural), nephew Perry Bynum (Ann); niece Amy Thompson, and numerous other relatives and friends. Mrs. Griffin was an active member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church since 1965 and a member of the Crusaders Sunday School class. Visitation will be at Dunwoody United Methodist Church on Saturday, November 16 at 1 PM with the memorial service to follow at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011 Or American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 www.diabetes.org
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 15, 2019