South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
WYATT, Velma Z. Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Velma Z. Wyatt, age 75, will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12PM at Green Pastures Christian Ministries-5455 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Her remains will lie in state from 11AM to the hour of service on Saturday. Viewing/Visitation will be TODAY, Friday, May 3, 2019 from 10AM-8PM, Family Hour 5pm-7pm at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA. Burial will be at Kennedy Memorial Gardens-2500 River Rd, Ellenwood, GA. Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404) 241-5656
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
