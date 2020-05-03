|
|
ROBINSON, Velton "Robby" Velton Robinson (Robby) age 106, went to his heavenly home on Good Friday April 10, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1913 in Gordon County, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife Faye Dean Robinson and son Michael Robinson. He was well known and loved in Tucker, GA as manager of Smith Shoe Store for 28 years, active member in the Tucker Lions Club, business associations and his church. He is survived by his daughter, Dolores Turner and husband Jerry, 3 grandchildren, Tonya Toole and husband Tim, Kevin Turner, Kerry Turner and wife Wendy, 6 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Robby's legacy of prayer and faith in God will live on through his children. Memorial donations may be made to a favorite Christian Mission Organization. Celebration of Life for Robby will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Nixon Chapel Cemetery, Horton, Alabama.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020