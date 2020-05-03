Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Velton Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velton Robinson


1913 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velton Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON, Velton "Robby" Velton Robinson (Robby) age 106, went to his heavenly home on Good Friday April 10, 2020. He was born on August 11, 1913 in Gordon County, GA. He is preceded in death by his wife Faye Dean Robinson and son Michael Robinson. He was well known and loved in Tucker, GA as manager of Smith Shoe Store for 28 years, active member in the Tucker Lions Club, business associations and his church. He is survived by his daughter, Dolores Turner and husband Jerry, 3 grandchildren, Tonya Toole and husband Tim, Kevin Turner, Kerry Turner and wife Wendy, 6 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Robby's legacy of prayer and faith in God will live on through his children. Memorial donations may be made to a favorite Christian Mission Organization. Celebration of Life for Robby will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Nixon Chapel Cemetery, Horton, Alabama.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -