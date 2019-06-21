|
WALKER, Venella Mrs. Venella Walker of McDonough passed June 16, 2019. Her homegoing service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at true Church of God in Christ of the Apostles Faith & Doctrine, 679 Glendale Rd., Scottdale, Bishop Oprie Jeffries, pastor, Elder Gary Battle, eulogist. Interment English Family Cemetery. Her remains will lie in state at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. She is survived by her husband Daniel B. Walker, Sr.; children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The viewing will be held Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., chapel of W. D. Lemon & Sons Funeral Home, 300 Griffin St., McDonough, (770) 957-4337, www.wdlemonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 21, 2019