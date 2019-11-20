Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Crossroads Church of Dunwoody
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Crossroads Church of Dunwoody
BAILEY, Vera Mae Vera Mae Bailey, of Doraville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 22, at 11 AM, at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 21, from 6 to 8 PM, at Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory in Peachtree Corners and on Friday, November 22, from 9 to 11 AM, at Crossroads Church of Dunwoody. Vera was not only a dedicated wife and housewife, but also an amazing, loving mother. She was also devoted member of Crossroads Church of Dunwoody for over forty plus years. Vera was preceded in death by father, James Thomas Elrod; mother, Roxy Ola McClain Elrod; husband, Marvin Bailey and son, Barry Bailey. She is survived by son, Darrell Bailey; nephew, Paul Langley, Jr. and niece, Margaret Edwards. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.
