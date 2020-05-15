|
BARTON, Vera The earth lost a very strong force May 8, 2020, just 4 days before her 96th birthday. Always a proud person until she left us, she used her wits and intelligence to navigate her life. She was born in Hungary on May 12, 1924 and survived the Holocaust after losing almost her entire family. Coming to America on her own, she marveled in later years about the emotions of passing the Statue of Liberty, and the love for the freedoms that the American flag represents. She became a student at Indiana University and was reunited with her sister Susan, to continue their lives in the U.S. Experiencing a long and wonderful life, she travelled the world and enjoyed cooking, bridge, opera, and needlepoint and was active in the Jewish communities wherever she lived. Always an avid reader, that consumed her until her vision failed. When it was time for her life to slow down, she did that in Atlanta with the aid of her children. She was predeceased by husband, Dr. Reginald Barton, sister, and sadly missed son-in-law, Dr. Todd Ostrow. She adored her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her influence and teachings will live on through her children, Dr. Linda Isaacson (Larry), Dr. Judy Ostrow, Dr. James Wolf (Dorothy), grandchildren, Dr. Jared Isaacson (Becca), Dr. Stephanie Isaacson (Jonathan), Alexander Ostrow, Mitchell Ostrow, Shira Wolf, Dr. Ben Wolf, Josh Wolf (Sarah), and great-grandchildren, Colby, Annabelle, Alina, and Skyler. We sincerely thank our mom for everything she has done for us in molding our lives. We also want to thank the people who made this path easier for her, especially her two loving nurses, Carol Sangster and Mellonie Gray-Almond, who were with her to the end, showing care, love, and compassion. You are truly appreciated. A private ceremony will be held on May 15. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Georgia Commission on the Holocaust website. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020