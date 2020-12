Or Copy this URL to Share

MCKNIGHT, Vera C.



Age 76, of Covington, passed Nov. 30, 2020. Services Dec. 8, 2:00 PM at New Covington Cemetery. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Covington, GA.



