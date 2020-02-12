|
MORRISON, Vera Vera "Marie" Lumpkin Morrison, 83, a native Atlantan and resident of Atria Senior Living in Alpharetta died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born on Aug. 4, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Martha Scott Lumpkin and Roy Carlton Lumpkin. Marie was a graduate of North Fulton High School "Class of 1954". She loved gardening, travel (especially Disney World), cooking, entertaining, playing in the snow, and trips to the beach. Marie met John "Malcolm" Morrison, her High School Sweetheart and they wed on June 8, 1956. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ned Wilson Norvell and grandniece, Pamela Poole Clayton. Surviving are her husband of 63 years, Malcolm Morrison, sister, Ann Lumpkin Norvell, brother and sister in law, Robert L. and Happy Strickland Morrison, nieces and nephews, Beverly Norvell Ferguson (Dwight), Carol Norvell Voglesonger (Tom), Cathy Norvell Landers (Lee), Leigh Morrison Roberts (Josh), Christy Morrison, Robbie Morrison, 8 grand-nieces and nephews and 15 great-nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be conducted on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 2 PM, in the chapel at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. A reception will immediately follow in the Narthex. Prior to the memorial service, the family will have gathered for a private interment service at Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Peachtree Road United Methodist Church in memory of Vera "Marie" Lumpkin Morrison.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020