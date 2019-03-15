HERRING, Verdelle Mrs. Verdelle Tatum Herring, age 98 of Cumming, formerly of Griffin, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Mrs. Herring was born on August 28, 1920 in Dawson County, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her parents, Roscoe and Stella Tatum; husband, Jimmie L. Herring; son, David Herring; sisters, Edna Tatum Roebuck, Mildred Tatum Coleman, Laverne Tatum Hansard; brother, Ira W. Tatum. She retired as a PBX Operator with the Atlanta Post Office. She was a member of the Avion Travelcade Club for 35 years; a member of Midway United Methodist Church in Griffin. Survivors include her daughter- in-law, Christine A. Herring; grandchildren, Brandon Herring (Sara), Ashley Herring Pope (Craig); step-grandson, Justin P. Woodhead of England; great-grandchildren Elliott Herring, Nicholas Herring, Benjamin Pope, William Pope; sister, Jean Tatum McBride; sister-in-law, Jean Rice; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express special thanks for the care and guidance of Mrs. Herring to Dr. Otto Goyco, Dr. William Boling and Kindred Hospice. A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, 2000 Marietta Blvd. N/W Atlanta, GA 30318. Pastor Thomas Moon will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Northside Hospital Foundation (Heart and Vascular Institute Fund) 3400-C Old Milton Parkway, Suite 170, Alpharetta, GA 30005 (770-667-4483), online: https://give.northside.com/verdelletherring. Please join the family and friends in honoring Verdelle Tatum Herring by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary