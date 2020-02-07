Resources
BROWNE, Vere Vere Sylvester Browne (nee Leacock)-Mother, grandmother, sister and friend made her early transition on Feb. 3, 2020 at the tender age of 61. She is survived by her loving sisters, Cecilia "CC" Husbands, Ann Rudder (Jeff), Ina Trim (Stanley), Wendy Leacock-Shaw, Sandra Leacock, and her love, Allan Browne. Vere has two devoted sons, Rosh Browne (Traci), and Dustin Browne (Michele) and her loving and doting grandchildren, Mason, Kendyl and Aria Browne. Vere also has many caring and thoughtful nieces, nephews and countless friends. A Memorial is planned for Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 AM, at New Covenant Christian Ministries, 1760 Phillips Road, Lithonia, GA 30058. Flowers can be received at the church by Feb. 14, 2020.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 7, 2020
