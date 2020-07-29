1/1
Verna Gibbons
1937 - 2020
GIBBONS, Verna Lee Lepley Verna Lee Lepley Gibbons, 83, of Hiram, GA, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 25, 2020. Verna Lee was born April 18, 1937 in Wellersburg, PA; the daughter of the late Gladys Edna Lepley Graham and granddaughter of the late James Albert and Emma Catherine Delbrook Lepley. Most of her working years were spent as a telephone operator for C & P Telephone. She was a born again Christian and a member of Westside Christian Church in Hiram, GA. Verna Lee married Clifford Clarence Gibbons, October 5, 1956 in Frederick, MD. Along with her husband she is survived by her son, Rodney Lee Gibbons (Darlene) of Winchester, VA; daughter, Tina Louise Gibbons Morris (Hensel, Jr.) of Hiram, GA; grandchildren, Hensel C. Morris, III (Kim), William Gregory "Greg" Morris, Heather Raine Morris and Joshua David Morris (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Taylor Morris, Madison Morris, James Abshire, Alyxis Callahan and Devin Morris; sisters, Arlene Gaiser of Southport, NC and Mary Grace Pratt of Morrisville, NY and multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA, with Pastor Hensel Morris Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Westside Christian Church, 745 Morris Rd., Hiram, GA 30141 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, stjude.org in honor of Verna Lee. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mount Hebron Cemetery
Send Flowers
