|
|
DRIVER, Verneda Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Verneda James Driver, of Bartow, GA will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at 11 AM; Holsey Temple CME Church, 704 Charlotte Pl. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. Rev. Carlton Taylor, Sr., Officiating. Rev. Pansy Washington, Eulogist. Interment, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1 PM; St. Paul Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, Bartow, GA. Viewing Thursday from 4 to 8 PM. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel. (404) 758-1731.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019