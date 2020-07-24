Vernelle Hall

HALL, Vernelle Peggy Vernelle Peggy Hall, 99, transitioned on July 10, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Ga. She was affectionately called"Mamma Hall" by her family, friends and neighbors. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Glenn Hall and daughter, Peggy Gleneva Hall. At the time of her death she was the oldest living graduate of Albany State University. She was one of the original residents of Historic Collier Heights neighborhood. She served as the President of the neighborhood organization for several years and was referred to as the "neighborhood mayor" by many. An exceptional kindergarten teacher, she was recognized by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as her kindergarten teacher at the Mayor's first State of the City address. Cherishing her memory are her devoted family and a host of family, friends, and colleagues. A Celebration of Life is being planned for October 2020 when she would have turned 100 years old. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your local Feed the Hunger organization or the Cancer Research Institute.



