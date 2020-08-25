CLARK, Major Vernon Major Vernon Clark, age 88, passed away peacefully in his Stuart, FL home on August 19, 2020. He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Major Clark was born February 27, 1932 in Jefferson GA. In October 16, 1950 he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was assigned to MCAS 29 Palms, MCAS Quantico, H&MS MAG-26 MCAS JAXNC, and HMX-1. He was discharged with full honors in May 1, 1980. Proceeded in death by his wife, Jeannette Henderson, and his parents, Augustus and Leone Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Kornegay (Charles) of Maben MS, son, Allen Clark (Darlene) of Cordova AK, seven grandchildren, Timothy Kornegay (Karen), Matthew Kornegay (Sara), Daniel Clark (Erica), Melissa Butler (Gene), Jacob Clark, Jonathan Clark, Megan Godsey (Aaron), seven great-grandchildren, and brother, Herbert Clark. Graveside Service will be held on August 27, at 11 AM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA.