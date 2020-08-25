1/1
Vernon Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLARK, Major Vernon Major Vernon Clark, age 88, passed away peacefully in his Stuart, FL home on August 19, 2020. He was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Major Clark was born February 27, 1932 in Jefferson GA. In October 16, 1950 he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was assigned to MCAS 29 Palms, MCAS Quantico, H&MS MAG-26 MCAS JAXNC, and HMX-1. He was discharged with full honors in May 1, 1980. Proceeded in death by his wife, Jeannette Henderson, and his parents, Augustus and Leone Clark. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia Kornegay (Charles) of Maben MS, son, Allen Clark (Darlene) of Cordova AK, seven grandchildren, Timothy Kornegay (Karen), Matthew Kornegay (Sara), Daniel Clark (Erica), Melissa Butler (Gene), Jacob Clark, Jonathan Clark, Megan Godsey (Aaron), seven great-grandchildren, and brother, Herbert Clark. Graveside Service will be held on August 27, at 11 AM, at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3000 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved