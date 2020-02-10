|
HECTOR, Jr., Vernon Vernon Hector, Jr., 74, passed away at his home surrounded by his wife, Sheralyn, and son, Nicholas, in Fayetteville, GA on January 31, 2020. Vernon Hector, Jr. was born in Monroe, Georgia (Walton County) on February 5, 1945 to the late Vernon Hector, Sr. and Bessie Lee Cooper Hector. He was the eldest of three children; brother, Willie and baby sister, Charlotte, who blessed this union. Vernon earned a degree in Sociology and Economics at Savannah State University (SSU). He played drums in SSU's marching band and sang as a tenor in the Male Glee Club. He was also a proud member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity in which he served as Dean of Pledges. He graduated from SSU in June 1966. Subsequently there after, he took advanced courses in marketing and sales from the Georgia State University. Vernon held numerous jobs in sales and marketing, owned his own business and retired in January 2007 as the Assistant Director of Maintenance for the Atlanta Public School System. Vernon met his soulmate for life, Sheralyn Morrisette, in 1973 and they became one on August 6, 1977. A son, Nicholas Roth Hector, was added to their union on November 3, 1981. They enjoyed 42 years of marital bliss. Vernon was a dedicated and faithful member of Cascade United Methodist Church. He served as vice president of the Men's Chorus, supported various ministries and completed upkeep projects in the church. He was a member of numerous organizations, spending most of his time supporting the Falcons Club of Atlanta, Inc., Eta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., SSU's National Alumni Association and Alumni Men's Glee club. Survivors include devoted wife,Sheralyn E. Hector; son, Nicholas R. (Alexandra) Hector; sister, Charlotte (Henry) Arnold; three brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; a host of nieces and nephews, and numerous other relatives and friends who were dear to his heart. His parents and brother preceded him in death. Viewing: Cascade United Methodist Church, February 10, from 6 - 8 PM Alpha Phi Alpha Omega Service (open to public) - 6 PM, Family visitation following Omega Service. Celebration of Life Service: Cascade United Methodist Church, Tuesday, February 11, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Vernon's memory. Final arrangements are entrusted to the Young Levett Funeral Home, 3106 West Street SW, Covington, GA 30014, 770.786.2944. younglevettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 10, 2020