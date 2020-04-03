|
|
HENDRIX, Jr., Dr. Vernon Johnston Dr. Vernon Johnston Hendrix, Jr., our precious "Papa," passed away from cardiac arrest on March 29, 2020. Ellen, his wife of almost 64 years, was by his side. Vernon was born on July 12, 1932, in Miami, FL, the only child of Jeanette Morgan Hendrix and Vernon Johnston Hendrix, Sr., two native Georgians. He revered his parents who gave him a wonderful foundation of faith in Jesus Christ. Vernon thrived while growing up in Miami, swimming and fishing in Biscayne Bay and coming up with industrious ways to earn money. Upon graduating from high school in 1950, he won the Brickell Memorial scholarship, a full four year, all expenses paid scholarship awarded only once every four years to attend college anywhere in the world. Vernon attended Emory University, obtaining his BS degree in Biology and Chemistry in only 3 years. Vernon went on to attend Emory Medical School, becoming a Doctor of Medicine in 1957. While taking a political science course, his last credit needed to graduate from college, he met the love of his life, Ellen, the younger sister of two fraternity brothers, Ben and Joe Shippen. Vernon and Ellen were married on July 28, 1956, at Second Ponce de Leon Baptist Church where they were faithful members for more than 45 years and where they would later raise their family. He relished teaching a men's Bible study class and serving as a deacon. After an internship at Crawford Long Hospital, Vernon entered the army, serving as a doctor within the Korean Military Advisory Group (KMAG) for more than 13 months. It was a tough assignment that he was not able to talk much about until late in life. While in South Korea, he was not afraid to treat a colony of lepers. He also helped engineer irrigation for fresh water to nearby villages. One of the highlights of his service was attending a week of meetings in Hong Kong, accompanying some of the South Korean Generals. He completed his two years of service at Fort McPherson. Once back home, Vernon chose Obstetrics & Gynecology as his specialty because it was the "happy" side of medicine, completing his residency at Georgia Baptist Hospital. In 1963, rather than joining an existing OB/GYN practice, he started his own private practice in the Doctor's Building. Additionally, he was part of a small group of doctors who could foresee a need to build a hospital away from downtown Atlanta in the direction the city was growing. From 19671970 this group met in the Buckhead Clinic to put together the land, the funding, and the building of Northside Hospital. Vernon served as treasurer of the group. At this point Vernon moved his practice from downtown to Embry Hills and Northside. He practiced at Northside from the time the hospital opened its doors until he retired. He loved his career and sat devotedly by the phone for his patients when he was "on call". He especially appreciated his partners, Phillip Bartholomew, Armand De La Perriere, and Willis Lanier. Vernon found a new life in retirement. He thoroughly enjoyed babysitting his grandchildren, writing numerous novels, and taking his family on trips to Hawaii, Alaska, and his all-time favorite, Israel. Over a period of six years he led Bible studies for the crew on Norwegian freighters several times a year. He also enjoyed working many summers with the National Park Service rangers at Eisenhower's farm in Gettysburg, PA, personally erecting several miles of fence posts. His favorite getaways with family and friends were his home on Lake Lanier and a condo in Destin, FL. Throughout his life Vernon maintained an inveterate love of learning and a zest for living. He pursued a broad range of interests in history and current events; he had a sharp wit and an uncanny memory, remembering anything he read or studied. We will miss his stories, his wealth of knowledge, and the slightly mischievous twinkle in his eyes. We are so very grateful to God for his long life and for his marked impact on ours. Vernon is survived by his wife Ellen Shippen Hendrix, his daughter Laura Hendrix McDaniel and husband David, his son Dr. Vernon Johnston Hendrix III and wife Denise; four grandchildren: Lucy McDaniel Poole (Conyers), Joseph Dickerson "Jay" McDaniel (Caitlyn), Vernon Johnston "John" Hendrix IV, and Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth Hendrix; and three great grandchildren: Max Poole, Mary James Poole, and Margaret McDaniel. In addition he is survived by sisters-in-law Josephine Shippen and Anita Shippen as well as many dear nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind countless friends and employees whom he cherished at Lenbrook. Immediate family members will attend a graveside service on April 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the World Medical Mission of Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC, 28607 or samaritanspurse.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020