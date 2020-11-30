BERRY (PARKS), Veronica Anita



Veronica Anita Berry (née Parks), 67, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Navicent Hospital in Macon.



Veronica was born May, 7, 1953, in Griffin, GA. She graduated in 1971 from Colerain High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. She enlisted in the U.S. Army in October 1973 and served as a distribution clerk. She was based at the former Ft. McPherson in Atlanta and in Heidelberg, Germany. Veronica was honorably discharged in October 1979.



Following her military service, Veronica worked during the 1980s at the Environmental Protection Division's office in Atlanta. She later was employed at the Georgia Industries for the Blind's plant in Griffin and Brightmoor Nursing Center where she retired after 20 years of service.



Veronica was a Christian who was not afraid to spread the word of the Lord to anyone. She drew her strength from prayer, her faith and her family, all of which were the most important things in her life. Veronica also loved music, reading, discussing politics, history and current events, writing and watching television shows centered around true crime stories, law enforcement and criminal justice.



Veronica was predeceased in death by her mother, Tommie Lee Dixon; brother, Louis Alexander Harris; grandmother, Annie Lee Hall; and grandfather, R.V. Parks. She is survived by her husband, Michael Berry of Griffin; daughters, Keisa Astin of Brockton, MA; Kristal Dixon of Atlanta; and Kanika Dixon and Kwentae Goodloe, both of Griffin; grandsons, Kendrick Astin, Jr. and Kaleb Goodloe, both of Griffin; sister, Brenda Hines of Griffin; brother, Charles Parks of Griffin; and several nieces, aunts and friends.



A graveside service will be held at noon Wednesday, Dec. 2 at Oak Hill Cemetery in Griffin. Flowers can be sent to Davis Professional Funeral Services at 426 Melrose Avenue in Griffin, which has charge of the arrangements.



