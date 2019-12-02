Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Perimeter Church
9500 Medlock Bridge Road
Johns Creek, GA
1954 - 2019
Vickie Fisher Obituary
FISHER, Vickie Vickie Lee Fisher, 65, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on November 25, 2019 in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Vickie was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Alice Friedell Fisher and Dr. William Rutledge Fisher on June 16, 1954. She graduated from Lakeside High School in Atlanta, Georgia and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Nursing from Georgia State University and a Master's Degree (M.S.) in Nursing from Emory University. Vickie worked as a Registered Nurse for 40 years and also served as Quality Management Specialist for Emory Healthcare. Vickie was heavily involved in the Coca-Cola Collectors Club and served on the National Board, working closely with her mother Alice during National Conventions in support of that effort. She traveled the world, passionate about visiting new places and making new friends. Vickie was incredibly active in the lives of her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, never missing a birthday, holiday celebration, or family event. Vickie was a people-gatherer, incredibly thoughtful and selfless, cherishing her family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed researching her family's history and genealogy. Vickie is preceded in death by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. William R. Fisher, brothers James Edward Fisher and Thomas Scott Fisher. She is survived by her brothers William Craig Fisher and his wife Jennifer, Robert Keith Fisher and his wife Terri, and sisters-in law Virginia Bush Fisher and Connie Mallard Fisher. She also leaves behind 9 nieces and nephews and 9 great-nieces and nephews. Her legacy lives on through her family, who cherished her and lived for the joy she brought to every occasion. The funeral will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11 AM, at the Chapel of Perimeter Church, 9500 Medlock Bridge Road, Johns Creek, GA 30097 with a reception to follow. A private burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill and Perimeter Church. Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The family of Vickie Fisher wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Emory Healthcare, Capstone Hospice, Pruitt Health Brookhaven, The Mansions at Sandy Springs, and Perimeter Church.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019
