SEYMOUR (Ivey), Vickie Elvera Passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, April 24, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. She was born November 29, 1930 and raised in Mableton, Georgia. She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Coolidge Seymour. She is survived by her daughter Karen Seymour Zbinden (Zack), and her four grandchildren Max Zbinden (Ashley), C.J. Zbinden (Hannah), Zette Zbinden, and Luke Zbinden. A graveside service will be held at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Carrollton, Georgia on Saturday, April 27 at 3:00pm. A memorial service will be held at Salem Baptist Church, Manakin-Sabot, Virginia on Thursday, May 2 at 6:00pm. In lieu of flowers send contributions to the Salem Baptist Church Building Fund, 465 Broad Street Road, Manakin-Sabot, Virginia 23103.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019
