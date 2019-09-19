|
|
MULINIX, Victor Franklin Mr. Victor Franklin Mulinix, age 72, of Mulinix Road, Kingston passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta after a courageous battle with neuroendocrine cancer. He was born in Rome, GA, September 4, 1947, son of the late Rufus Eugene Mulinix, Sr. and Martha Hefner Mulinix. He graduated from Cartersville High School and Berry College. Mr. Mulinix was a member and Deacon of Kingston Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Eugene Mulinix, Sr. and Martha Hefner Mulinix. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Martha G. "Marty" Mulinix; son, Benjamin S. Mulinix and his wife Frances; brother, Rufus Eugene Mulinix, Jr. and his wife Lisa; nephews, Micah Mulinix, Asa Mulinix, and Jacob Mulinix. Victor enjoyed life as reflected in his photography, woodworking, toy making, motorcycles, and cooking - as exemplified by his annual July 4th barbecue for family and friends. If you knew him, you were invited to join in the food and festivities. He was a man that truly cared about his faith, his marriage, his family and his community. A celebration of Victor's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 3 PM, at Kingston Baptist Church with Rev. Bill Cline officiating. Time during the service will be allocated for family and friends to share their reflections. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1 until 3 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kingston Baptist Church, P. O. Box 369, Kingston, Georgia 30145 or the Kingston Woman's History Club, P.O. Box 261 Kingston, G, 30145. R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Mr. Victor Franklin Mulinix.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 19, 2019