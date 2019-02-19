PUCKETT, Dr. Victor Lee Dr. Victor Lee Puckett, age 86, of Canton, GA, passed away on February 16, 2019. Victor Lee was born on December 6, 1932 to the late Henry Alvis Puckett and Lottie S. (Johnson) Puckett in Buford, GA. He was the youngest of their 9 children. Victor Lee graduated from Buford High school and then from the University of Georgia in 1954 with a Degree in Agriculture Engineering. Upon his graduation, Victor Lee joined the United States Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. After 4 years of Navy duty, Victor Lee decided to further his education and went back to the University of Georgia where he received a Degree in Veterinary Medicine. Victor Lee ultimately retired from the Navy after 22 years of service. On November 22, 1961 Victor Lee married his wife, Dorothy Knox Dean Puckett, at the Duluth United Methodist Church. Victor Lee is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Hettie Ellen Puckett; his brother, Warren Ovid Puckett; his sister, Lou Anna (John) Stowe; his brother, Henry Allen (Delsie) Puckett; his sister, Mary Alice (Art) Santora; and his brother, William Edward (Mary) Puckett. Victor Lee is survived by his wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Toni (Robert) Dillard; and his brother, Bona Puckett (Sue Smout). Victor Lee's family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Northside Chapel from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Orange United Methodist Church on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 2:00pm with an additional visitation held one hour prior to the service. A graveside service will be held at Georgia National Cemetery on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Orange United Methodist Church. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary