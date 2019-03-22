|
|
JOHNSON, Victoria Lynn Former resident, Victoria Lynn Johnson, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home in Houston, TX, after battling Stage IV breast cancer for over 20 years. Arrangements for Victoria's Visitation and Funeral have been made with West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta, GA for March 29, 2019 and March 30, 2019, respectively. For more information, including an extensive Obituary detailing this fascinating woman's life, please go to: www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 22, 2019