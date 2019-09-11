|
HUDSON, Vilma Bankey Vilma Bankey Hudson, age 92, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She and her husband, Bill, lived in Marietta, GA for over 50 years before moving to Walker, Louisiana in 2005. Vilma was a very loving and caring person. She always had friends and family in her heart and in her prayers. She was a wonderful homemaker, and an excellent southern cook. She is survived by her son, William D. "Skip" Hudson, Jr. and wife, Sharon; Granddaughter, Kristen Hudson and husband, Justin Lozoff and Great Granddaughter, Georgia Hudson Lozoff. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, William D. Hudson, Sr.; Parents Grover Cleveland Bankey and Laura Amanda Boyles; Brothers, Ralph E. Bankey, Roland F. Bankey, and Sister, Joyce Bankey Greene. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA. 70815, on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM until funeral service starts at 11:00 AM. Condolences are welcomed at www.greenoaksfunerals.com. In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made in her memory to - .
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019