CONTE, Vincent Vincent Francis Conte, 76, passed away on March 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Flowery Branch, Georgia. He went to the arms of his Savior after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 17, 1944 in Albany, New York. Vince was the son of the late Vincent and Paula Conte. He graduated from Siena college, a private Franciscan Liberal Arts college and enjoyed a lengthy career in sales and sales management with IBM, Sweda, BellSouth and AT&T. He was also co-owner with his wife of several Johnny's New York Style Pizza & Sub franchises. Vince, was a true gentleman, avid golfer and tennis player, leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sharon of 45 years, daughter, Nicole and son-in-law David Dodd of Suwanee, Georgia. Affectionately known as "Grampy", he was the proud grandfather of Ashleigh DePopas (Kevin) and Lauren Dodd, formally of Atlanta and now residing in Denver, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister Christina Conte of Bainbridge Island, Washington and Vicki Becker of Cumming, Georgia. He will be lovingly remembered by his brothers-in-law, David and Brian Marcinkiewicz and Tom Becker, along with his many nieces and nephew. Vince's zest for life and giving heart endeared him to countless people and he will be greatly missed by family and friends. A Celebration and Memorial of Life will be held later this summer. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 5, 2020