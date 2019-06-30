PARKHOUSE, Vincent Vincent James Parkhouse, age 64 of Marietta passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was born in 1955 to Richard and Martina Parkhouse. He earned a degree in Food Service Management from Vincennes University. He retired from Kraft Food Services Inc. In his spare time, he enjoyed golf at Eagle Watch Golf Club; was long term President of the Marlanta III HOA. Vincent was ordained as an Elder in the Presbyterian church of USA, was an avid Bears Cubs and Notre Dame fan. Vince was dearly loved by Jane Gaible Parkhouse, wife of 35 years, his children: son, Corbin Benjamin Parkhouse and wife Maggie McGuire Parkhouse; daughter, Anne Martina Parkhouse; grandson, Vincent Rodger Parkhouse; sisters, Valorie (James) Saunders, Victoria (Shannon) Davis; brother, Victor (Mary) Parkhouse. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Parkhouse and a beloved brother, Vance Parkhouse. The family will receive guests between the hours of 4 pm and 7 pm on Monday, July 1, 2019 at H.M. Patterson and Son Canton Hill, in Marietta. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Roswell Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request that you consider a donation in Vince's memory to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary or The Rally Foundation. HM Patterson and Son Canton Hill is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 30, 2019