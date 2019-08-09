|
ROBINSON, Vincent L. Celebration of Life for Mr. Vincent L. Robinson will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11 AM at Ben Hill UMC, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW Atlanta, Ga. Interment Ben Hill UMC Cemetery. Pastor Phillip Bannamon, Pastor. Remains will lie in repose at 9:30 AM. Family will receive friends TONIGHT from 8:30-9:30 PM. He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Ms. Herbeline W. Prier. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10 AM. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019