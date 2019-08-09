Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Ben Hill UMC
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Ben Hill UMC
2099 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA
View Map
Vincent Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON, Vincent L. Celebration of Life for Mr. Vincent L. Robinson will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11 AM at Ben Hill UMC, 2099 Fairburn Rd SW Atlanta, Ga. Interment Ben Hill UMC Cemetery. Pastor Phillip Bannamon, Pastor. Remains will lie in repose at 9:30 AM. Family will receive friends TONIGHT from 8:30-9:30 PM. He leaves to cherish his memory sister, Ms. Herbeline W. Prier. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10 AM. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
