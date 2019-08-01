|
|
WILLIAMS, Vincent T.C. Vincent T.C. Williams, was born February 3, 1940 in Citronelle, AL to the late Carl and Dorothy Parker Williams, the eighth of twelve children born to this union. After a long and rewarding life, Vincent peacefully entered into eternal rest on July 28, 2019. He leaves behind one son; three daughters; devoted son-in-law; four sisters; two brothers; and five grandchildren. Service will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 2971 Butner Rd. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30331. Instate 10:00 AM. Viewing from 6:00 - 9:00 PM this evening will be at Murray Brothers, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30331, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 1, 2019