Services
Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Rockdale Chapel
1999 Hwy 138 SE
Conyers, GA 30013
(770) 285-6673
Lying in State
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
lie in state at church for visitation
Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road
Covington, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Saint Paul A.M.E. Church
13108 Brown Bridge Road
Covington, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viney Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viney Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Viney Scott Obituary
SCOTT, Viney Mrs. Viney Rebecca Scott of Conyers, GA, passed on January 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 1 PM, at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road Covington, GA 30016 with Senior Pastor Reverend Thomas Stegall, officiating. Mrs. Scott remains will lie in state at church for visitation on Saturday, January 25, from 11 AM until hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013, (770) 285 - 6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Viney's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -