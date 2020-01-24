|
SCOTT, Viney Mrs. Viney Rebecca Scott of Conyers, GA, passed on January 21, 2020. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 1 PM, at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 13108 Brown Bridge Road Covington, GA 30016 with Senior Pastor Reverend Thomas Stegall, officiating. Mrs. Scott remains will lie in state at church for visitation on Saturday, January 25, from 11 AM until hour of service. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Rockdale Chapel, 1999 Hwy. 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013, (770) 285 - 6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 24, 2020