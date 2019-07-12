|
BUSTOS, Viola Screws Viola Screws Bustos was born December 25, 1928 in Wrightsville, Johnson County, GA. She is the oldest daughter of Myrtle and Gaynor Screws. Her siblings: Grady Screws, Cleo Screws, Herschel Screws, Benny Screws, Dot Screws Whited, Rosa Screws Brown, Billy Screws, Mary Anne Screws and Glenda Screws Gilliland. Viola is the mother of Rafael Thomas Bustos of Bloomington, Minnesota and Raquel Bustos Studstill of Canton, Georgia. She has four grandchildren, Dora Bustos-Villa, Elena Marie Miller, Carina Rose Bustos and Colin Thomas Bustos. She has two Great-grandchildren, Edward Stephen Beitzel and Jack Ryan Beitzel. Viola died July 8, 2019 at the Brian Center Nursing and Rehabilitation in Canton, Cherokee County, GA. She was brilliant and gifted in so many ways; as a homemaker, gardener, a beautiful singer and dancer and devoted mother. Everyone who met Viola loved her.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 12, 2019