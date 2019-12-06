Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Viola Williams-Teasley Obituary
WILLIAMS-TEASLEY, Viola Funeral Service for Mrs. Viola Williams-Teasley of Ellenwood, GA will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, 1 PM, at Saint Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Rd. SE Atlanta, GA 30317 with Apostle Marquise J. Grant, Presiding. Pastor Bernard Middleton, Eulogist. Senior Pastor Reverend William D. Watley. Interment Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Teasley's remains will lie in state until hour of service. Visitation TODAY from 12 PM - 8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., South Dekalb Chapel, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034. (404)241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019
